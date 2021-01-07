Luukkonen will remain with TPS (Finland) through at least Feb. 5, Kris Baker of The Athletic reports.
Luukkonen probably comes in at third on the team depth chart, at best, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him spending more time in Finland where he can get plenty of game action. At this point, fantasy players probably should expect the netminder to spend the entire season overseas.
