Luukkonen turned aside 27 of 30 shots faced during Saturday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Luukkonen got staked to a lead in the first period, but the Sabres were unable to keep above water and saddled the Swedish netminder with his seventh consecutive loss. Buffalo has a quick turnaround with the high-octane Maple Leafs in a tough road matchup where James Reimer is expected to guard the crease.
