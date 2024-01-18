Luukkonen will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres and Blackhawks were supposed to play Wednesday, but a bad snowstorm in Buffalo postponed the game until Thursday. Luukkonen has been strong of late, going 4-1-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a .950 save percentage in his last five games. Overall, the netminder is 10-9-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. The Blackhawks have scored only 99 goals in 44 games, 31st in the league.