Luukkonen will defend the road net against St. Louis on Sunday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has won his last two outings, stopping 42 of 45 shots. He has a 10-11-3 record with a 2.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. St. Louis sits 28th in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25.

