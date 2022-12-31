Luukkonen will get the road start in Boston on Saturday, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Luukkonen has picked up five victories in his last six starts, including a 28-save performance in a 6-3 win over Detroit on Thursday. Overall, Luukkonen is 6-3-1 with a 3.50 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He faces the Bruins, who are an NHL-best 28-4-3, scoring 135 goals in 35 contests.