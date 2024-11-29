Luukkonen will tend the home twine versus Vancouver on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has been outstanding in his last three starts, allowing only three goals on 86 shots. Luukkonen is 8-5-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He will face the Canucks, who are averaging 3.19 goals per game.