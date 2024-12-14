Luukkonen will defend the road net against Washington on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHLcom.

Luukonen has gone six straight games (0-4-2) without a win while allowing 20 goals on 179 shots. He has posted a record of 8-8-3 with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.96 goals per game in 2024-25.