Luukkonen will protect the home net against New Jersey on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has won three of his last four outings, stopping 106 of 116 shots. He has a 17-15-4 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 37 appearances. New Jersey sits 12th in the league with 3.09 goals per game in 2024-25.