Luukkonen will patrol the home crease during Saturday's matchup with Calgary, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen wasn't great in his last start Feb. 1 against the Hurricanes, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Flames team that's gone 10-9-8 on the road this year.
