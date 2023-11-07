Luukkonen will defend the road net Tuesday against Carolina, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen surrendered five goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to Philadelphia on Friday in his last outing. He has a 3-2-0 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage across five appearances. Carolina is tied for 10th in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per game.