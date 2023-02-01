Luukkonen will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's matchup with Carolina, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Wild, turning aside 33 of 35 shots, but he was ultimately stuck with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Hurricanes team that's won six straight contests.