Luukkonen will get the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester earlier in the day and enters Thursday's tilt with a 9-3-1 record. He has a 3.57 GAA and an .891 save percentage, which is not good, but the Sabres are averaging 3.87 goals per game, the best in the NHL. He will face the Jets, who are 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per contest.