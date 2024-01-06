Luukkonen will defend the visiting crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen picked up the win in his last start -- his first in seven games. He's 7-8-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .892 save percentage, and has been sharing the net with Devon Levi lately. The Penguins are in the middle of the pack in NHL scoring, averaging 3.08 goals per game.