Luukkonen will get the road start in Nashville on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen saw his six-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as he stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. Overall, Luukkonen is 9-4-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .891 save percentage. He will face the Predators, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per game.