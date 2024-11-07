Luukkonen will defend the visiting blue paint against the Rangers on Thursday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has allowed only three goals on 61 shots in his last two games, giving the Finnish netminder a 4-4-1 record. His peripherals are middle of the pack as he has a 2.92 GAA and a .904 save percentage in nine appearances. Luukkonen has a tough matchup versus the Rangers, who average 4.00 goals per game.