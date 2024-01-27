Luukkonen will guard the road goal Saturday against San Jose, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has lost his past two outings, having stopped 45 of 50 shots during that span. Through 25 appearances this campaign, he has an 11-11-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league this season with 2.08 goals per game.