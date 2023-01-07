Luukkonen will defend the home crease against the Wild, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will get the start. Luukkonen has won five straight games, improving his record to 8-3-1. His peripherals are mediocre, as he has a 3.47 GAA and an .892 save percentage. He will face the Wild, who are 13-4-0 in their last 17 contests.