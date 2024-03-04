Luukkonen gave up three goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters.

Luukkonen and the Sabres had a 2-1 lead heading into the third period but the Jets sent a furious barrage of shots - 14 total in the period - to mount a comeback for the Jets. He allowed two goals half way through the period and Winnipeg finished off the game with two empty-netters. It was still a solid outing for Luukkonen as he ended up with a .909 save percentage. With six wins in his last nine starts, Luukkonen is currently a valuable asset for fantasy hockey managers seeking a reliable goaltender with upside potential.