Luukkonen stopped 13 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's final goal was scored into an empty net. Luukkonen carried plenty of momentum into this one, having recorded back-to-back shutouts against two of the NHL's weakest clubs in Chicago and San Jose, but his luck didn't hold against tougher competition. The Bolts scored two goals in less than a minute in the first period, and the Sabres' offense couldn't respond. Luukkonen has yet to allow more than three goals in a January start, going 4-2-0 to begin the month with a 1.18 GAA and .955 save percentage and seizing the top job in the Buffalo crease.