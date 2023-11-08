Luukkonen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

He came up with some big stops to help get the Sabres to OT, but he had little chance on Martin Necas' game-winner 90 seconds into the extra frame. The 24-year-old netminder has a 3-2-1 record on the season with a mediocre 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage, but while Devon Levi returned from his lower-body injury last week, it's still been Luukkonen between the pipes for three of the first four games in November.