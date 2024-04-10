Luukkonen allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

It's the second straight loss for Luukkonen -- he's allowed six goals on 49 shots in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 26-22-3 with a .910 save percentage and 2.58 GAA on the season. Luukkonen figures to be back between the pipes Thursday when the Sabres host Washington.