Luukkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Luukkonen didn't get much help in the afternoon contest and didn't have much chance on any of the three pucks that beat him, but it was still the seventh straight start in which the 23-year-old allowed at least three goals. Luukkonen is 5-2-0 during that stretch thanks to some impressive offensive support, but his 3.41 GAA and .897 save percentage in the NHL this season don't suggest he'll be stealing any wins for the Sabres.