Luukkonen stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime but zero of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Montreal.

The netminder did well just to earn a point in the standings for the Sabres, as the visitors were out-shot 38-17 in regulation and overtime, including a 5-0 advantage for the Canadiens in OT. Luukkonen's luck ran out in the shootout however, as Cole Caufield, Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc all found the back of the net. Luukkonen is 2-2-1 through five appearances to begin the season with a 3.45 GAA and .850 save percentage, but he won't face much of a challenge for the top spot in the crease while Alex Lyon (upper body) remains on the shelf.