Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Falters in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen allowed four goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Luukkonen has mostly been pretty good lately, but this was far from his best work. He allowed a goal in each period in regulation and ceded the decisive tally to Pavel Zacha just 38 seconds into the extra session. Luukkonen has gone 6-1-1 over his last eight outings, and he's at 17-8-3 on the year with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 29 appearances. With the Sabres deploying a strict goalie rotation since the Olympic break, expect Alex Lyon to get the nod versus the Red Wings on Friday before Luukkonen returns to the crease Saturday versus the Kraken.
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