Luukkonen stopped 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Luukkonen saw his six-game winning streak end versus the Jets on Thursday, but he got right back in the win column. The Predators had some momentum after scoring twice in 40 seconds late in the second period, but the Sabres took the lead for good on a Kyle Okposo shorthanded tally in the third. Luukkonen improved to 10-4-1 with a 3.50 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances. The bottom line is winning, and UPL has done enough of that lately to force the Sabres to carry three goalies on their active roster. He should be considered likely to get one of the two starts in an upcoming back-to-back against Florida on Monday and Chicago on Tuesday.