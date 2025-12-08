Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: First goalie off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, per NHL.com, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Calgary.
Luukkonen is coming off a road loss in Winnipeg on Friday, but he'll have a more favorable matchup Monday, as the Flames rank last in the NHL with 2.33 goals per game this season. Across his last five starts, Luukkonen has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .906 save percentage.
