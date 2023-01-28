Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, indicating that he will patrol the visiting crease versus Minnesota, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen has won his last three starts, giving up eight goals on 91 shots. He has a 13-5-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .897 save percentage this season as the Sabres lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.79 goals per game. He will face the Wild, who are 19th in scoring, averaging 3.09 goals per contest.
