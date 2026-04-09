Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Luukkonen wasn't at his best -- the Sabres trailed 3-2 after two periods. He stayed in goal for the third, and the Sabres' defense stepped up, as Luukkonen faced just one shot in the final frame while his teammates rallied for the win. The 27-year-old has won four of his last five outings and is up to 21-9-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 34 appearances. If Alex Lyon (lower body) isn't able to play Thursday at home versus the Blue Jackets, Colten Ellis will likely get the nod, though Luukkonen's light workload Wednesday could keep him in consideration.