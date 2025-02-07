Luukkonen (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's clash with Nashville, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen didn't dress for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres due to his undisclosed injury but was back at practice Friday and could still get the starting nod versus the Predators. The 25-year-old backstop is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.67 GAA and .902 save percentage. Still, with Luukkonen joining Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Sabres could decide to give him some extra rest and utilize James Reimer or Felix Sandstrom between the pipes Saturday.