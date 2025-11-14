Luukkonen allowed three goals on 30 shots in relief of Alex Lyon in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

A report earlier in the day had Luukkonen as the starter, but fantasy managers who didn't get him out of their lineups still got an appearance from the Finnish netminder. Lyon lasted just 6:10 into the game before he was pulled for performance reasons, and Luukkonen did a fair job in relief. However, Luukkonen did end up with the loss, falling to 1-2-1 on the year while allowing a total of 12 goals on 103 shots. The Sabres' crease is up for grabs with Luukkonen, Lyon and Colten Ellis all in contention for starts, though wins may remains rare for this struggling team.