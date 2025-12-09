Luukkonen gave up five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon to begin the third period of Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

The 26-year-old netminder didn't have much chance on any of the pucks that got past him, two of which came on Calgary power plays, but his night ended early nonetheless. Luukkonen hadn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Oct, 25, with Monday's performance snapping a stretch of eight starts in which he'd gone 4-4-0 despite a respectable 2.40 GAA and .904 save percentage. The Sabres continue to carry three goalies and get all three of them work, but Luukkonen may be nosing ahead in the battle for playing time despite this result.