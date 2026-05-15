Luukkonen allowed five goals on 23 shots Thursday before being replaced by Alex Lyon to begin the third period during the Sabres' 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Buffalo actually took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission, but the team's defensive woes piled up over the final 40 minutes as the game slipped away. Luukkonen wasn't exactly sharp either, however, and he looked shaky on what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period -- Ivan Demidov's shot somehow got past him on the short side, and the puck fell into the crease for Jake Evans to poke home. With the Sabres' season on the line and neither of the team's top two goalies playing particularly well, coach Lindy Ruff will have a tough decision to make between the pipes for Game 6 on Saturday. Over four outings this postseason, Luukkonen has a 4.20 GAA and .851 save percentage.