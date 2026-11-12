Luukkonen gave up five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Colten Ellis early in the third period of Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Neither goalie could stop the offensive onslaught from the visitors, as Ellis got beaten three times on only eight shots. Luukkonen was the one saddled with the loss, however, giving him his first regulation defeat since Oct. 21. On the season, the 27-year-old netminder sports a 5-4-3 record in 12 outings (11 starts) with a 3.51 GAA and .867 save percentage, and the door would appear to be wide open for Alex Lyon (shoulder) to take on a significant role in the crease as soon as he's cleared to make his 2026-27 debut.