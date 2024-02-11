Luukkonen stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

He allowed a goal in each period, but his teammates once again couldn't get much going at the other end of the ice. Luukkonen has lost four of his last five starts despite not allowing more than three goals in any of them -- in fact, he hasn't given up four or more goals in an outing since Dec. 23, going 6-5-0 in 11 starts since with a 1.75 GAA and .935 save percentage.