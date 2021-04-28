Luukkonen made 38 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The rookie gave the Sabres a fighting chance, but aside from a power-play tally by Sam Reinhart, Luokkonen got no support. The 22-year-old has faced 40 or more shots in both of his NHL starts so far, and if he sees more action down the stretch he's likely to remain very busy in the Buffalo crease.