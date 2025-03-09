Luukkonen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 26-year-old netminder took his fourth straight loss as the Buffalo offense failed to get off the plane in south Florida. Luukkonen hasn't done himself any favors of late either, posting a 4.40 GAA and .853 save percentage during his March losing streak as the Sabres sink to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.