Luukkonen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The 26-year-old netminder took his fourth straight loss as the Buffalo offense failed to get off the plane in south Florida. Luukkonen hasn't done himself any favors of late either, posting a 4.40 GAA and .853 save percentage during his March losing streak as the Sabres sink to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Florida•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Third straight loss•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets no help from teammates•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine against Sharks•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Concedes three goals in loss•