Luukkonen made 19 saves in a 3-0 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

UPL will go down in record books as that guy in the net who gave up Auston Matthews 60th goal this season. As it stands though, Luukkonen is in the midst of his best NHL season ever. He is 24-20-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage. The Sabres have upcoming games against Washington, Philly and Detroit, all getable games. This could be a good week for UPL.