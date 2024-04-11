Luukkonen will guard the home goal against the Capitals on Thursday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen was decent in his last start, stopping 22 of 25 shots in a 3-2 loss against Dallas on Tuesday. Overall, the 25-year-old has played very well this season, recording a .910 save percentage and a 26-22-3 record in 52 appearances. He will have a favorable matchup against the Capitals, who rank 29th in goals per game at 2.64.