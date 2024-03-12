Luukkonen will start Tuesday at home against Detroit, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton. The 25-year-old notched his 20th win of the year and has posted a .915 save percentage in 40 games. He will have a tough test against Detroit as they average 3.42 goals per game, which is sixth in the league