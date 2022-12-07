Luukkonen will be between the pipes on the road versus Columbus on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has conceded three or more goals in four of his five appearances this season, giving him a 4.17 GAA and .856 save percentage on the year. With an upcoming back-to-back against the Penguins on Friday and Saturday, Luukkonen figures to see plenty of action over the team's next three games.