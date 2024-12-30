Luukkonen turned aside 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Luukkonen was spectacular Sunday as the Sabres were heavily outplayed by the Blues. The Finnish netminder has won three consecutive games after going 0-6-1 through his first seven appearances in December. The 25-year-old improved to 11-11-3 with an .898 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA through 26 outings. Luukkonen will most likely draw the road start Tuesday in Dallas.