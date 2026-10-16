Luukkonen made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

UPL surrendered a hat trick to Kirill Marchenko by the 16:51 mark of the second, and the Sabres were down 4-2. But he tightened the proverbial hatches and gave his team a chance to fight back in the third. Luukkonen and Colten Ellis are the dynamic duo in Buffalo with Alex Lyon (upper body) on the sidelines, but neither man has been good. UPL's 3.46 GAA and .850 save percentage don't simply look bad, they are bad. He's the fifth worst NHL goalie in goals saved above expected (GSAx), the measurement of individual skill and impact on the game. Luukkonen has a minus-4.6 already.