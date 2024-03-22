Luukkonen allowed eight goals on 39 shots in an 8-3 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

It was a brutal night for Luukkonen, who allowed a season-high eight goals, including five in the third period. The 25-year-old netminder hadn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Feb. 19 -- he'd gone 9-3-1 with a .927 save percentage in his last 13 outings. Overall, Luukkonen falls to 23-18-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.52 GAA this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come Sunday in Calgary.