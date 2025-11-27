Luukkonen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 58 seconds left in the game.

Luukkonen was coming off back-to-back wins in his previous two outings against the Blackhawks and Hurricanes, a stretch in which he made 49 saves on 53 shots faced, but he wasn't able to keep that streak going in this one. Given that this was the first time Luukkonen has made three starts in a row this season, it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a day off sooner rather than later. The Sabres' next game is scheduled for Friday at home against the Devils, who average 3.13 goals scored per fixture.