Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gives up three goals Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 58 seconds left in the game.
Luukkonen was coming off back-to-back wins in his previous two outings against the Blackhawks and Hurricanes, a stretch in which he made 49 saves on 53 shots faced, but he wasn't able to keep that streak going in this one. Given that this was the first time Luukkonen has made three starts in a row this season, it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a day off sooner rather than later. The Sabres' next game is scheduled for Friday at home against the Devils, who average 3.13 goals scored per fixture.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Shines in goal Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting once again•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Earns win over Chicago•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets hefty workload in relief•