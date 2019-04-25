Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Goes under knife to repair hip
Luukkonen has undergone successful hip surgery Thursday, with the Sabres goalie prospect facing a six-month recovery timetable.
As noted in this official team release, Luukkonen managed to appear in 53 games for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL this season, adding a league-leading 38 wins and six shutouts to complement a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage. While it's obviously a good sign that his surgery went without a hitch, Luukkonen cannot afford any setbacks in his recovery if he is to still have a chance at participating in training camp ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: OHL play remains exceptional•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Will head to pros in 2019-20•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong play continues at WJC•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Thriving in North America•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Coming to North America•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Earns three-year, entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...