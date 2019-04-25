Luukkonen has undergone successful hip surgery Thursday, with the Sabres goalie prospect facing a six-month recovery timetable.

As noted in this official team release, Luukkonen managed to appear in 53 games for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL this season, adding a league-leading 38 wins and six shutouts to complement a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage. While it's obviously a good sign that his surgery went without a hitch, Luukkonen cannot afford any setbacks in his recovery if he is to still have a chance at participating in training camp ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.