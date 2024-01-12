Luukkonen made 25 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old netminder seemed to be in control of the game until Claude Giroux beat him twice in the third period to bring Ottawa within a goal, but Luukkonen didn't let the Sens find an equalizer. He's won three straight starts, but Luukkonen has been streaky this season -- that surge comes on the heels of an 0-5-1 stretch. The hot and cold spells have mostly balanced out, and through 20 appearances he sports a 9-8-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage.