Luukkonen will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has won four of his last five starts, giving up 10 goals on 149 shots (.933 save percentage). He is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with the Sabres at this time, and he could go back-to-back as the Sabres face Winnipeg at home Sunday. Luukkonen is 18-15-2 with four shutouts this season. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 3.07 goals, 19th in the NHL.