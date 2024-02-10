Luukkonen will be in the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Luukkonen has been outstanding since the start of January, as he is 5-4-0 with an eye-popping 1.57 GAA and a spectacular .943 save percentage. The hot streak has improved his record to 12-12-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a. 910 save percentage. He will face the Blues, who are scoring at a 2.84 clip, 26th in the NHL.