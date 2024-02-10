Luukkonen will be in the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.
Luukkonen has been outstanding since the start of January, as he is 5-4-0 with an eye-popping 1.57 GAA and a spectacular .943 save percentage. The hot streak has improved his record to 12-12-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a. 910 save percentage. He will face the Blues, who are scoring at a 2.84 clip, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tough loss against Stars•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting against Dallas•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Among best over last 30 days•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Facing Sharks•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Anaheim•