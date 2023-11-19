Luukkonen will be stationed between the pipes in Chicago on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Devon Levi in Tuesday's loss to Boston. Over his last three appearances, Luukkonen has stopped 74 of 80 shots despite being winless. On the year, he's 3-3-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage through eight outings.