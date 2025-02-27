Luukkonen will be in goal on the road against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen has been racking up wins of late, going 5-1-0 in his last six appearances despite sporting a .887 save percentage over that stretch. At this point in the season, the 25-year-old netminder may face an uphill battle to match the 27-win mark he set last year -- though it's certainly not out of the question given his recent performances.
